Oshkosh Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) announced 2026 earnings per share estimate of approximately $10.90 and its adjusted earnings per share estimate of approximately $11.50 on projected net sales of approximately $11.0 billion.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of $133.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $153.1 million, or $2.33 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $144.3 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to $169.3 million, or $2.58 per share. Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter increased 3.5 percent, to $2.69 billion primarily due to improved pricing in the Vocational segment and higher sales volume in the Access segment.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Oshkosh shares are down 3.8 percent to $140.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.