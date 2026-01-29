Markets
OSK

Oshkosh Issues 2026 Guidance

January 29, 2026 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) announced 2026 earnings per share estimate of approximately $10.90 and its adjusted earnings per share estimate of approximately $11.50 on projected net sales of approximately $11.0 billion.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of $133.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $153.1 million, or $2.33 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $144.3 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to $169.3 million, or $2.58 per share. Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter increased 3.5 percent, to $2.69 billion primarily due to improved pricing in the Vocational segment and higher sales volume in the Access segment.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Oshkosh shares are down 3.8 percent to $140.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.