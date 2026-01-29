Oshkosh Corporation Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $133.8 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $153.1 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $144.3 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $2.688 billion from $2.598 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

