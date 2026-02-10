Oscar Health, Inc Q4 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Oscar Health, Inc (OSCR) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$352.61 million

The company's earnings came in at -$352.61 million, or -$1.24 per share. This compares with -$153.55 million, or -$0.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $2.805 billion from $2.392 billion last year.

Oscar Health, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$352.61 Mln. vs. -$153.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.24 vs. -$0.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.805 Bln vs. $2.392 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.