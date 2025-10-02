Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $19.28, demonstrating a +2.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Oscar Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.09 billion, up 27.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.42 per share and a revenue of $12.06 billion, signifying shifts of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oscar Health, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

