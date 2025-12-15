OSC Issues Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order Against Dye & Durham

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (FFCTO) against the Company. The order follows Dye & Durham's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certificates.

The company has also been delayed in filing its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications. Collectively, these documents represent the "Required Filings."

In a press release dated October 1, 2025, Dye & Durham disclosed that the OSC had previously granted a management cease trade order (MCTO). The MCTO prohibited the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading or acquiring securities of the Company until two business days after the Required Filings were submitted.

To provide additional time, the OSC extended the MCTO deadline to December 13, 2025. However, Dye & Durham was unable to complete the filings by that date. As a result, the OSC revoked the MCTO and concurrently issued the FFCTO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.