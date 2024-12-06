News & Insights

Stocks

OSB Group PLC Boosts Balance Sheet with Mortgage Securitisation

December 06, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OSB Group PLC has announced a securitisation of approximately £1.25 billion in Buy-to-Let mortgages through its subsidiary Charter Court Financial Services Limited. This move is aimed at enhancing the Group’s balance sheet by removing these mortgages and boosting its CET1 ratio by 0.6 percentage points. The funds from this transaction will be used to repay the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.

For further insights into GB:OSB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.