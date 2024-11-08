News & Insights

Osaka Soda Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

November 08, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

OSAKA SODA CO.,LTD. (JP:4046) has released an update.

Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥50,167 million, a 7.6% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s operating profit saw a remarkable 41.7% rise, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 20.4%, showcasing a strong recovery from the previous year’s downturn. Additionally, the company executed a 5-for-1 stock split, reflecting a positive outlook on its future earnings potential.

