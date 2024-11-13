Osai Automation Secures Major Contract in EV Sector

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.
Osai Automation System S.p.A. has secured a significant 6.6 million euro contract to supply a fully automatic system for battery electric vehicle door opening, with project completion expected by the end of 2025. This development highlights Osai’s growing influence in the high-tech automation sector, supported by its global distribution network and expertise in semiconductors and electronics.
