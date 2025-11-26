Orvana Minerals Corp. Q4 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$12.04 million

The company's earnings totaled -$12.04 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$2.63 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.6% to $23.46 million from $28.83 million last year.

Orvana Minerals Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.04 Mln. vs. -$2.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.09 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue: $23.46 Mln vs. $28.83 Mln last year.

