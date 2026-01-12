BioTech
ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For ORKA-002

January 12, 2026 — 07:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) on Monday announced positive interim data from its Phase 1 trial of ORKA-002.

The study, conducted in healthy volunteers, evaluated the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug. Interim results showed a half-life of 75-80 days, supporting the potential for twice-per-year dosing in psoriasis and quarterly dosing in hidradenitis suppurativa. ORKA-002 was well tolerated at all dose levels, with no severe or serious treatment-emergent adverse events reported.

Phase 2 studies for ORKA-002 are expected to begin in the first half of 2026 in psoriasis and the second half of 2026 in hidradenitis suppurativa.

Meanwhile, a Phase 2b study of ORKA-001 dubbed EVERLAST-B is underway with data expected in 2027.

On Friday, Oruka shares closed at $27.86, up 5.53%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORKA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.