Oruka Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 1 Study Of ORKA-001

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) Tuesday announced positive interim data from its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of ORKA-001 in healthy volunteers.

ORKA-001, a long-acting monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23p19, is being investigated for the treatment of patients with Psoriasis.

In the Phase 1 study, ORKA-001 demonstrated an estimated half-life of about 100 days, suggesting the potential for once-yearly dosing, and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

Initial data from the ongoing EVERLAST-A Phase 2a study are expected in the second half of 2026. Oruka also expects to initiate a Phase 2b study of ORKA-001 in patients with plaque psoriasis, dubbed EVERLAST-B, in the first half of 2026.

