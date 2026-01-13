OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Moves 9.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

OrthoPediatrics KIDS shares soared 9.8% in the last trading session to close at $20.11. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks.

OrthoPediatrics recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s announced announcement of preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company generated record preliminary unaudited full year 2025 net revenue of $236.1 million, representing continued growth of 15% year over year. It also issued 2026 financial guidance and provided several business updates.

This maker of orthopedic devices is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $59.21 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For OrthoPediatrics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KIDS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OrthoPediatrics is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. OPKO Health OPK, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% lower at $1.33. OPK has returned -1.5% in the past month.

OPKO Health's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -800%. OPKO Health currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

