OrthoPediatrics Corp. Partners with Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium to Advance Pediatric Medical Innovations

OrthoPediatrics partners with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium to enhance pediatric medical device development and commercialization.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has announced its partnership with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium (CPDC) to enhance the development of innovative pediatric medical devices. This multi-institutional initiative aims to accelerate the creation and availability of devices tailored for children by integrating expertise from institutions like Purdue University and Indiana University, along with industry leader Cook Medical. OrthoPediatrics, known for its focus on pediatric orthopedics, strengthens the consortium's capabilities with its specialized knowledge. Both David Bailey, CEO of OrthoPediatrics, and Matthew Waninger, Managing Director of CPDC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to drive medical innovation and improve healthcare access for children globally.

Potential Positives

OrthoPediatrics' partnership with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium will enhance its capability to develop and commercialize innovative pediatric medical devices, strengthening its position in the market.

The collaboration aligns with OrthoPediatrics' mission to improve healthcare for children, demonstrating the company's commitment to pediatric innovation and enhancing its reputation in the field.

Joining the consortium enables better integration with industry leaders, streamlining the development and regulatory process for pediatric medical devices, which could lead to faster market entry for new products.

The endorsement from the consortium's Managing Director highlights OrthoPediatrics' reputation as a leader in pediatric orthopedics, potentially attracting new customers and investors to the company.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific details about the expected outcomes or objectives of the partnership with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium, which may raise questions about the direction and effectiveness of the collaboration.

There is no mention of any financial investment or anticipated revenue impacts resulting from the partnership, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the economic implications for the company.

While the release highlights OrthoPediatrics' focus on pediatric orthopedics, it does not address any existing challenges or competition within the market, which could lead to concerns about the company's long-term growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the partnership between OrthoPediatrics and CPDC about?

OrthoPediatrics has partnered with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium to enhance pediatric medical device development and commercialization.

Who are the founding members of the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium?

The founding members include Purdue University, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Cook Medical.

How will this partnership benefit pediatric patients?

This collaboration aims to accelerate the availability of innovative medical devices specifically designed for pediatric patients.

What is OrthoPediatrics’ focus in the medical field?

OrthoPediatrics specializes in advancing pediatric orthopedics by providing comprehensive surgical systems and products for children.

How many countries does OrthoPediatrics distribute its products to?

OrthoPediatrics distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries worldwide.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WARSAW, Ind., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS),



a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today its partnership with the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium (CPDC). This collaboration aligns with the Company’s cause of improving the lives of children by supporting the development and commercialization of innovative pediatric medical devices.​





The Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium is a multi-institutional initiative focused on accelerating the development, approval, and availability of medical devices designed specifically for pediatric patients. Founding members include Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, and Cook Medical, a leader in medical device manufacturing. OrthoPediatrics' addition to the consortium brings specialized expertise in pediatric orthopedics, further strengthening the consortium's capabilities to develop and commercialize pediatric medical devices.





“We are proud to join the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium, as it aligns with our cause of advancing healthcare for KIDS all over the world,” said David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “By collaborating with CPDC's network of experts, we aim to drive innovation in pediatric medical technology and ensure children have access to the specialized treatments they need.”​





Matthew Waninger, Managing Director of Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium, welcomed the partnership, stating: “OrthoPediatrics has been a leader in pediatric orthopedics for years, and we are thrilled to have them as part of our consortium. Their expertise and dedication to pediatric innovation will be invaluable as we work to accelerate the development and accessibility of breakthrough medical devices for children.”​





With OrthoPediatrics joining, the Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium strengthens its industry partnerships through a distinctive model that directly integrates major medical device companies. By integrating industry leaders into its network, the consortium streamlines product development, regulatory navigation, and commercialization, ensuring pediatric medical innovations move efficiently from concept to market.







About OrthoPediatrics Corp.







Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 75 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit



www.orthopediatrics.com



.







About Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium (CPDC)







The Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium is a collaborative initiative between Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, and Cook Medical. Crossroads Pediatric Device Consortium aims to bridge the gap between research, clinical needs, and industry by fostering partnerships that accelerate the development, approval, and commercialization of pediatric medical devices.







Investor Contact







Philip Trip Taylor





Gilmartin Group





philip@gilmartinir.com





415-937-5406



