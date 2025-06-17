Orthofix Launches TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport System Globally

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced the global commercial launch of the TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport, or TBT, System.

TrueLok Elevate will be used in the TBT procedure to provide a limb preservation treatment option for addressing bony or soft tissue deformities, such as diabetic ulcers.

Over 130 TrueLok Elevate procedures have been completed globally under a limited market release following the approval from the FDA and CE registration.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 160,000 amputations occur each year in the U.S. as a result of diabetic-related complications.

