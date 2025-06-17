Markets
OFIX

Orthofix Launches TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport System Globally

June 17, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced the global commercial launch of the TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport, or TBT, System.

TrueLok Elevate will be used in the TBT procedure to provide a limb preservation treatment option for addressing bony or soft tissue deformities, such as diabetic ulcers.

Over 130 TrueLok Elevate procedures have been completed globally under a limited market release following the approval from the FDA and CE registration.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 160,000 amputations occur each year in the U.S. as a result of diabetic-related complications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.