Orthocell Expands ASX Listing with New Securities

October 30, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has announced the issuance of 28,166,664 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move could potentially attract investor interest as it increases the liquidity and market presence of the company. Investors keen on market dynamics might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Orthocell’s stock performance.

