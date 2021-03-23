Markets
OCDX

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Gets FDA EUA For Updated VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) announced Tuesday that it received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update key claims for the VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, the first high-volume SARS-CoV-2 antigen assay to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States.

The test has now received the FDA's EUA for new improved sensitivity data, updated specimen collection methods and additional viral transport media.

Authorized for use in the U.S. in January 2021, Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test offers reliable detection of SARS-CoV-2 in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of the onset of symptoms with high sensitivity and specificity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OCDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular