Ørsted A (DNNGY) Price Target Increased by 36.08% to 17.52

The average one-year price target for Ørsted A (OTCPK:DNNGY) has been revised to $17.52 / share. This is an increase of 36.08% from the prior estimate of $12.88 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.61 to a high of $25.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.69% from the latest reported closing price of $18.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ørsted A. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNNGY is 0.05%, an increase of 21.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 11.07% over the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 9K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 15.54% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 7K shares.

