Ørsted A (CPSE:ORSTED) Price Target Decreased by 48.08% to 126.43

The average one-year price target for Ørsted A (CPSE:ORSTED) has been revised to 126,43 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 48.08% from the prior estimate of 243,52 kr. dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98,24 kr. to a high of 180,91 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from the latest reported closing price of 116,85 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ørsted A. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORSTED is 0.37%, an increase of 15.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 18,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares , representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORSTED by 2.12% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,607K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,563K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORSTED by 22.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,095K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORSTED by 14.47% over the last quarter.

