Ormat Technologies Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '25 Revenue View Raised

Ormat Technologies Inc. ORA reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 10.8%. However, the bottom line decreased 2.4% from 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 39 cents compared with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

ORA’s Total Revenues

ORA generated revenues of $249.7 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $233 million by 7%. The top line also increased 17.9% year over year, driven by higher revenues from its electricity, product and energy storage segments.

ORA’s Segmental Performance

Electricity: Revenues in this segment amounted to $167.1 million, up 1.5% year over year. This upside was primarily due to contributions from the recent Blue Mountain acquisition and the improved performance at Dixie Valley.



Product: This segment’s revenues surged 66.6% to $62.2 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement was due to the timing of revenue recognition from manufacturing and construction progress.



Energy: Revenues in this division amounted to $20.4 million, up 108.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was driven by the contribution of the of the Bottleneck facility as well as Montague, which both came online last year, and Lower Rio, which commenced operation in August.

ORA’s Operational Update

Ormat’s total operating expenses (research and development, selling and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses) were $26.4 million, which declined 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The operating income climbed 13.3% year over year to $40.4 million.



The total cost of revenues was $185.7 million, up 21.4% year over year.



Net interest expenses were $35.7 million, which rose 2.5% year over year.

Ormat’s Financial Condition

ORA had cash and cash equivalents of $79.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025 compared with $94.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

ORA’s 2025 Guidance

The company updated its guidance for 2025. It now expects to generate revenues in the range of $960-$980 million compared with the previous range of $935-$975 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $956.4 million, which is below the company’s guided range.



Revenues for the Electricity segment are now anticipated in the band of $700-$705 million. The Product segment’s revenues are now expected in the range of $190-$200 million. Revenues for the Energy Storage segment are now projected between $70 million and $75 million.



ORA now anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA in the band of $575-$593 million.

ORA’s Zacks Rank

Ormat currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Recent Sector Releases

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 32.4%. The bottom line also increased 19.5% from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $423 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366 million by 15.6%. The top line also rose 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $354 million.



ONEOK Inc. OKE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 2.1%. The bottom line also increased 26.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.18.



Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $8.63 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.05 billion by 14.1%. However, the top line rose 71.9% from $5.02 billion in the prior-year quarter.



TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.77 (€1.50) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 2.2%. The bottom line improved 1.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.74 (€1.58).



Total revenues for the third quarter were $48.69 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $52.02 billion by 6.4%. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.1 billion by 18.5%.

