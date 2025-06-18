Ormat Technologies Expands Electricity Generation Portfolio with Acquisition of Blue Mountain Geothermal Power Plant

Ormat acquires Blue Mountain geothermal plant, increasing capacity and reinforcing sustainable energy commitments.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has completed its acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million. This 20MW facility in Nevada, which uses Ormat technology, is currently functioning under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NV Energy that expires in 2029. Ormat plans to increase the plant's capacity by approximately 3.5MW and is also considering adding a 13MW solar facility to support its operations, pending necessary approvals. This acquisition expands Ormat's total generating capacity to 1,268MW in its electricity segment and is part of its broader strategy to enhance revenue through upgrades and renewable energy partnerships. CEO Doron Blachar emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its aim to deliver reliable clean energy in Nevada.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant increases Ormat's electricity segment generating portfolio to 1,268 MW, enhancing overall capacity.

The acquisition allows for potential value unlocking through expected PPA renewal and asset upgrades, including a planned capacity increase of approximately 3.5 MW.

The addition of a proposed 13 MW solar facility supports the power plant's operations, showcasing Ormat's commitment to diversifying its renewable energy solutions.

The transaction demonstrates Ormat's robust expansion strategy and commitment to sustainable energy, reinforcing its leadership position in the geothermal and renewable energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Ormat's acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant, while potentially beneficial, comes at a significant cost of $88 million, which raises concerns about its financial impact and the company’s leverage due to the funding through bank debt.

The reliance on a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that expires at the end of 2029 may pose risks for future revenue generation, depending on market conditions and regulatory changes.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduce uncertainty regarding the company's ability to achieve its predicted growth and operational objectives, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in their business strategy.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Ormat Technologies?

Ormat Technologies acquired the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant, increasing its generating portfolio to 1,268 MW.

How much did Ormat pay for the Blue Mountain plant?

Ormat paid $88 million for 100% equity interest in the 20 MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant.

What is the expected capacity increase for the Blue Mountain plant?

Ormat plans to upgrade the Blue Mountain plant, increasing its capacity by approximately 3.5 MW.

What additional facilities are proposed alongside the Blue Mountain acquisition?

Ormat proposes adding a 13 MW solar facility to support the power plant's auxiliaries, pending approval.

How does this acquisition align with Ormat's business strategy?

This acquisition enhances Ormat's portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable base-load energy solutions and capacity growth.

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, announced today that it has closed its previously disclosed acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy. Under the agreement, Ormat paid $88 million for 100% of the equity interest in the 20MW power plant.





The Blue Mountain geothermal power plant is located in Nevada and was originally built with Ormat technology. The 20mw geothermal plant currently delivers power under a PPA with NV Energy (“NVE”), which is set to expire at the end of 2029. As part of the Company’s generation capacity growth strategy, Ormat plans to upgrade the power plant and increase its capacity by approximately 3.5MW. Ormat’s strategic expansion plans also include the proposed addition of a 13MW solar facility to support the power plant's auxiliaries, pending permit and PPA approval. The overall transaction was funded through bank debt.





Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies, said, “The acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant enhances our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to sustainable base-load energy solutions. This acquisition not only immediately increases our generating capacity but also provides the potential for a significant upside in revenue generation through our planned upgrades and the potential addition of a solar facility. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with NV Energy as we deliver reliable and clean energy to the people of Nevada.”







ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES







With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,558MW with a 1,268MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.







ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2025, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed from time to time with the SEC.





These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Ormat Technologies Contact:





Smadar Lavi





VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting





775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)





slavi@ormat.com





Investor Relations Agency Contact:





Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll





Alpha IR Group





312-445-2870





ORA@alpha-ir.com







