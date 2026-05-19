Ormat Technologies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ORA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/26, Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/3/26. As a percentage of ORA's recent stock price of $128.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $70.42 per share, with $138.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.01.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ORA makes up 5.09% of the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ACES) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ORA).

In Tuesday trading, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.