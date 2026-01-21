ORLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, ORLY's low point in its 52 week range is $82.1113 per share, with $108.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.31. The ORLY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: BOAS Historical Stock Prices
MMYT Historical Stock Prices
QLTY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.