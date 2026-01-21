ORLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.33, changing hands as high as $98.42 per share. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORLY's low point in its 52 week range is $82.1113 per share, with $108.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.31. The ORLY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

