Orlen (SEP:PKN) Price Target Increased by 24.05% to 639.01

The average one-year price target for Orlen (SEP:PKN) has been revised to CZK639.01 / share. This is an increase of 24.05% from the prior estimate of CZK515.12 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK488.02 to a high of CZK869.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.41% from the latest reported closing price of CZK738.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orlen. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 98.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKN is 0.20%, an increase of 50.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.67% to 185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 47.26% over the last quarter.

EELV - Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 40.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 55.97% over the last quarter.

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