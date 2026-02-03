Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) Price Target Increased by 17.42% to 27.31

The average one-year price target for Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) has been revised to $27.31 / share. This is an increase of 17.42% from the prior estimate of $23.26 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.19% from the latest reported closing price of $20.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orla Mining. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 15.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLA is 0.36%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.93% to 252,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 56,817K shares representing 16.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,954K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 9,067K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 90.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 937.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,612K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 7,252K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,140K shares , representing an increase of 29.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 35.38% over the last quarter.

