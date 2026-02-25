Stocks
ORLA

Orla Mining (ORLA) Price Target Increased by 13.19% to 22.59

February 25, 2026 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Orla Mining (NYSEAM:ORLA) has been revised to $22.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.19% from the prior estimate of $19.95 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.06 to a high of $29.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.10% from the latest reported closing price of $19.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orla Mining. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLA is 0.27%, an increase of 29.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 224,652K shares. ORLA / Orla Mining Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ORLA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 31,817K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,817K shares , representing a decrease of 78.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,392K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares , representing an increase of 73.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 321.54% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 7,693K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,252K shares , representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,687K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 80.14% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,549K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,841K shares , representing a decrease of 19.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Orla Mining Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Orla Mining Ltd.-> See our take on Orla Mining Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.