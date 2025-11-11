Orla Mining Ltd Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Orla Mining Ltd (OLA.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $49.27 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $21.14 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Orla Mining Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $73.03 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 176.9% to $274.97 million from $99.31 million last year.

Orla Mining Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.27 Mln. vs. $21.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $274.97 Mln vs. $99.31 Mln last year.

