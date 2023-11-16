Orix (IX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.28, changing hands as low as $89.00 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $75.35 per share, with $101.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.45.

