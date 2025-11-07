Orion S.A Names Jonathan Puckett CFO As Jeff Glajch Retires

(RTTNews) - Orion S.A. (OEC), a specialty chemicals company, Friday announced that it has appointed Jonathan Puckett as its chief financial officer, effective December 1.

Puckett will succeed Jeff Glajch who will retire at the end of this year.

Jonathan Puckett has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in the chemical industry and has spent 14 years with the company Celanese where he was the finance chief for the Acetyl Chain segment.

In pre-market activity, OEC shares were trading at $4.7, up 2.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

