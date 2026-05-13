Orion Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Orion (NYSE:OEC) raised its full-year earnings outlook after reporting first-quarter adjusted EBITDA that exceeded internal expectations, as management cited stronger demand late in the quarter and ongoing benefits from the company’s regional manufacturing footprint amid volatile energy markets and supply chain disruptions.

Chief Executive Officer Corning Painter said adjusted EBITDA of $46 million came in ahead of the company’s expectations despite “a relatively slow start to the quarter.” Demand improved meaningfully in March, with the pickup most pronounced in Orion’s specialty segment and broad-based across most end markets, he said. Painter added that the strength continued through April and into May, supporting the company’s decision to increase its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

“We feel good about our first quarter results,” Painter said. He said the improved demand may partly reflect customer responses to oil price movements and uncertainty about future costs, but also pointed to “a shift in customer preference towards proven, more dependable, and more local regional suppliers” because of concerns about extended supply chains.

Guidance Raised Despite Volatile Backdrop

Orion increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million to a range of $170 million to $210 million. Painter said the company now expects earnings to be split roughly evenly between the first and second halves of 2026, partly because the timing of annual European emission credits issuance has shifted from the second quarter to the third quarter.

The company’s guidance assumes modest weakening in market conditions and typical seasonality in the second half. Painter said sustained strength in current order books could put Orion toward the upper end of the range, while a pronounced second-half weakening in its markets could push results toward the lower end.

Orion also updated its full-year free cash flow expectations, now forecasting a cash outflow of $25 million to $50 million. The outlook assumes oil prices remain elevated through the second quarter before moderating to the mid-$80s per barrel in the second half of 2026. Painter said second-quarter cash flow should be consistent with the first quarter, improve in the third quarter and turn positive in the fourth quarter.

Specialty Segment Shows Growth

Chief Financial Officer Jon Puckett said Orion’s specialty segment was a bright spot in the first quarter, with adjusted EBITDA rising 7% year over year to $27 million. Specialty volumes increased 3%, supported by broad-based demand strength late in the quarter and favorable product mix. Puckett said foreign currency was also a positive contributor, helping offset a fixed cost absorption headwind from an inventory draw.

The specialty segment posted gross profit per ton of $675, roughly flat sequentially, which Puckett said was encouraging given that industrial markets remained generally soft. He said current order books and customer discussions suggest late-first-quarter demand strength should persist through the second quarter.

Puckett also said Orion is making progress at its Huaibei facility in China, where the company is improving manufacturing technology and ramping profit contribution. “In the past few months, we have made excellent progress resolving technical challenges at this facility,” he said.

Because more than half of the specialty business operates without contractual cost pass-through terms, Puckett said Orion’s commercial team is focused on price increases and surcharges to mitigate higher feedstock, energy and logistics costs. Painter said in response to an analyst question that the specialty demand strength was “really quite across the board” by geography and end market, with premium grades participating in the rally.

Rubber Earnings Decline on Contract Pricing

Orion’s rubber segment adjusted EBITDA fell 53% year over year to $19 million, even though volumes improved. Puckett said the decline was driven primarily by the annual pricing outcome from Orion’s 2026 supply agreements, along with adverse regional mix and the pass-through effects of lower year-over-year oil prices in the first quarter.

Rubber volumes rose overall, with strong year-over-year gains in Asia and modest growth in EMEA offsetting lower volumes in the Americas. Puckett said Americas volumes were affected by low tire channel sell-through due to severe weather early in the quarter.

In the question-and-answer session, Painter said the weaker rubber profitability largely reflected annual pricing agreements. He described last year’s pricing environment as affected by “a perfect storm of many different factors.” Looking ahead to 2027, he said Orion sees signs of a stronger setup, including fewer imports, improved supply-demand balance and large customers’ commitment to holding market share.

Supply Chain Shifts Seen as Opportunity

Management repeatedly emphasized that geopolitical disruption and energy volatility are reinforcing the value of regional supply chains. Painter said Orion’s footprint is “under indexed to Southeast Asia” relative to the global carbon black industry, which he said could be advantageous if Middle East and Asia-based production is more heavily affected by the current environment.

Painter said Orion has not seen significant feedstock availability issues because it generally buys in region for regional production. He also said most of the company’s business is protected by contractual pass-through mechanisms, with customers generally absorbing underlying feedstock cost volatility. Where those mechanisms do not apply, including the China spot market and more than half of the specialty portfolio, Orion has been implementing price increases and surcharges.

Painter said the company is also taking cost and cash actions, including continued inventory discipline, procurement savings and operational excellence initiatives. Orion remains on track for $20 million in gross savings and expects full-year capital expenditures of about $90 million, roughly $70 million lower than in 2025. Management also identified working capital initiatives involving inventories, supplier payment terms and receivables that it expects to unlock at least $30 million of cash during 2026.

Cash Flow and Leverage

For the first quarter, Orion recorded a free cash outflow of $48 million, including a $54 million use of working capital tied to normal seasonality and oil price volatility late in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $36 million, which Puckett said reflected some residual spending on growth projects that should taper over the rest of the year.

Net debt ended the quarter at $965 million, with net leverage of 4.2 times. Puckett said that ratio is comfortably below what is required under the company’s credit agreement. Orion ended the quarter with nearly $200 million in liquidity.

Painter said management has limited visibility into the second half of 2026 because the course and impact of the Middle East conflict remain uncertain. Still, he said the company is “increasingly optimistic” about how current trends could support an earnings recovery in 2027.

About Orion (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

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