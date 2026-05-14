Orion Properties (ONL) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from the latest reported closing price of $2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Properties. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 15.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONL is 0.15%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 32,880K shares. The put/call ratio of ONL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kawa Capital Management holds 5,474K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,395K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,382K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company.

J. Goldman & Co holds 2,159K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 58.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 112.05% over the last quarter.

Parkwood holds 1,940K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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