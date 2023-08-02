Orion (OEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.52, changing hands as low as $21.18 per share. Orion SA shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.87 per share, with $26.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.

