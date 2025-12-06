Orion (OEC) Price Target Decreased by 28.65% to 6.73

The average one-year price target for Orion (NYSE:OEC) has been revised to $6.73 / share. This is a decrease of 28.65% from the prior estimate of $9.44 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.18% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OEC is 0.12%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 61,360K shares. The put/call ratio of OEC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,695K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 2,450K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,450K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 71.36% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,425K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,138K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 27.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

