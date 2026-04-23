Orion Group to Report Q1 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings and contract revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3% and 2.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, revenues increased 7.5%, while adjusted earnings declined 50%.



This leading construction and engineering company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 248.1%.

ORN’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN’s first-quarter adjusted earnings has declined to the break-even level from 2 cents per share over the past 60 days, implying a 100% year-over-year decrease.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for contract revenues is pegged at $195.2 million, indicating a 5% year-over-year rise.

Factors Likely to Shape Orion’s Quarterly Results

Revenues



Orion is expected to report year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter of 2026, driven by sustained momentum in its Marine and Concrete segments, organic expansion and strategic contributions from recent acquisitions. Growth is expected to have been driven by a robust project pipeline that reached $23 billion at the end of 2025, which includes $1.4 billion from the newly acquired J.E. McAmis.



The company’s diversified operating model remains a key underpinning of performance. The Marine segment (accounting for approximately 64% of full-year 2025 revenues) is expected to continue benefiting from strong demand across mission-critical infrastructure projects, including work tied to the U.S. Navy, port authorities and energy-related clients, aided by improved execution and a favorable project mix. Meanwhile, the Concrete segment (contributing roughly 36% of 2025 revenues) is gaining traction, driven by increasing activity in data center construction, geographic expansion and deepening client relationships in mission-critical infrastructure markets.



For the Marine unit, revenues are currently pegged at $128 million, up from $127.2 million reported a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Concrete segment revenues is currently pegged at $70 million compared with $61.5 million reported a year ago.



Margins



On the margins front, the bottom-line performance in the first quarter is likely to be tempered by the timing of project ramp-ups, mix variability and the inherent lumpiness associated with large infrastructure projects. Additionally, some opportunities shifting to the right may delay operating leverage benefits in the near term.



However, margins could face modest tailwinds from better project execution, a favorable mix and operating leverage. The integration of J.E. McAmis, which operates at higher margin levels, is likely to provide a positive blend effect on overall profitability. In addition, improved scale and demand visibility in the Concrete segment — particularly in higher-value data center projects — should support margin expansion toward mid-single-digit levels.

What Our Model Unveils for ORN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Orion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



ORN’s Earnings ESP: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ORN’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Dycom’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. Dycom’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 30.6%.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



For the quarter to be reported, EMCOR’s earnings are expected to increase 8.1%. EMCOR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.8%.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB presently has an Earnings ESP of +22.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Limbach’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 73.5%. LMB’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 75% year over year.

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