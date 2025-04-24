Orion Energy Systems to Showcase USA Manufactured LED Lighting Products at LightFair 2025

Orion Energy Systems will showcase its USA-manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025, emphasizing quality and supply chain flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. announced that it will showcase its USA-manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas from May 6-8, highlighting its commitment to quality and innovation while contrasting with competitors facing rising prices and longer delivery times. CEO Sally Washlow expressed the company's focus on delivering high-quality products unaffected by current tariff volatility, emphasizing its flexible supply chain. Additionally, Orion will host an investor gathering at its booth on May 6, offering investors the opportunity to meet Washlow and learn more about the company. Interested investors are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

Potential Positives

Orion Energy Systems will showcase its high-quality, USA manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025, highlighting its commitment to quality and domestic manufacturing.

The company emphasizes its ability to maintain pricing and delivery times amidst industry volatility, distinguishing itself from competitors.

Orion is hosting an investor gathering at LightFair, providing a platform for direct engagement with its CEO and enhancing transparency with potential investors.

Potential Negatives

While highlighting its USA manufactured products, the press release may imply that other companies are struggling, which could draw negative attention and scrutiny to Orion's reputation if competitors are indeed facing challenges.

The mention of "current turmoil and increased volatility related to tariffs" raises concerns about the external economic environment, potentially reflecting vulnerabilities that could impact Orion's business operations.

The reliance on an informal investor gathering may indicate a lack of confidence in attracting investors through more formal channels, possibly leading to perceptions of instability or inconsistency in investor engagement.

FAQ

What will Orion Energy Systems showcase at LightFair 2025?

Orion Energy Systems will showcase its high-quality, USA manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas.

When is the investor gathering hosted by Orion?

The informal investor gathering will take place on Tuesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. PT at Orion's booth #1811.

Where can I find Orion's booth at LightFair?

Orion's booth is located at #1811 during LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas from May 6-8.

How can investors RSVP for the gathering?

Investors can RSVP by contacting Orion's Investor Relations team at OESX@catalyst-ir.com or by calling (212) 924-9800.

What makes Orion's LED lighting products stand out in the market?

Orion's LED lighting products are USA manufactured, high-quality, and not affected by current tariff-related volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OESX Insider Trading Activity

$OESX insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE has made 5 purchases buying 56,874 shares for an estimated $48,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY L. OTTEN has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,447 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER L WISHART-SMITH purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $5,598

MICHAEL H JENKINS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,682 shares for an estimated $4,999

SALLY A. WASHLOW has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,832 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OESX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $OESX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MANITOWOC, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) (





Orion Lighting





), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and electrical maintenance services announced today it will showcase its high quality, USA manufactured LED lighting products at





LightFair 2025





in Las Vegas, May 6-8 (Booth #1811). Orion will also host an informal investor gathering at LightFair on Tuesday, May 6



th



(details below).





Orion’s USA manufactured LED lighting fixtures are some of the highest quality and best performing LED fixtures in the lighting industry. Orion stands in stark contrast to many other LED lighting companies who are increasing their pricing and lengthening their lead times for delivery. At Orion’s booth #1811 we will be showcasing our full complement of lighting products which will highlight our flexible supply chain and ability to meet the needs of the market.





“We’re excited to highlight our high-quality USA manufactured LED lighting products. With the current turmoil and increased volatility related to tariffs, Orion’s industry leading USA manufactured LED lighting products are not impacted. We are committed to making products here in Wisconsin and proud of our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation,” stated Sally Washlow, CEO of Orion.







Investor Gathering Information







For investors attending LightFair, Orion’s CEO Sally Washlow will host a brief informal gathering for investors on Tuesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. PT at Orion’s booth #1811. The gathering provides an opportunity for investors and Orion’s CEO to meet each other, to learn more about Orion, and to answer any questions. Investors interested in attending the investor gathering should RSVP in advance to Orion’s Investor Relations team at OESX@catalyst-ir.com or call (212) 924-9800.







About Orion Energy Systems



(



www.orionlighting.com



)





Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.





Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress



here



or visit our website at



www.orionlighting.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at



http://www.sec.gov



or at





http://investor.oriones.com/





in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







Twitter



:



@OrionLighting



and



@OrionLightingIR









StockTwits:





@Orion_IR













I





nvestor Relations Contacts















Per Brodin, CFO





William Jones; David Collins









Orion Energy Systems, Inc.





Catalyst IR











pbrodin@oesx.com







(212) 924-9800 or



OESX@catalyst-ir.com

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.