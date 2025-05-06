Orion Energy Systems Reports Strong Demand for LED Lighting Products from ESCOs and U.S. Government Agencies at LightFair 2025

Orion Energy Systems reports growth in LED lighting sales to ESCOs and U.S. Government, showcasing products at LightFair 2025.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc., a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and electric vehicle charging solutions, reported strong demand for its products through Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and U.S. Government agencies. The company is showcasing its U.S.-manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas. Key projects include a national bank committing to a $2 million to $3 million LED retrofit across 400 sites, and work for a large logistics company with a potential revenue of $4 million to $5 million. Orion is also engaged in projects with U.S. Government agencies, including lighting retrofits expected to generate over $7 million in revenue. CEO Sally Washlow emphasized the company’s commitment to high-quality domestic manufacturing and energy efficiency, while expressing optimism for growth in the current market environment.

Orion Energy Systems has secured multiple projects with ESCO partners, leading to a significant potential revenue increase of $8M-$10M through several large-scale LED lighting retrofits across North America.

The company has been chosen by various U.S. government agencies for projects exceeding $7M in total revenue, emphasizing the reliability and quality of Orion's BAA-compliant products.

Orion's commitment to domestic manufacturing and high-quality production in the U.S. positions the company favorably in compliance with the Buy American Act and against tariff-related challenges.

CEO Sally Washlow's statement reflects a strong outlook for growth and innovation in Orion's energy-efficient lighting solutions, which is a positive signal for stakeholders and investors.

While the press release highlights solid traction for Orion's products, it does not provide specific details on overall revenue or profitability, leaving shareholders unclear about the company's financial health.

The emphasis on governmental projects and compliance could indicate dependency on government contracts, which may expose the company to risks if those contracts are not renewed or if government budgets are cut.

The forward-looking statements include disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, signaling potential volatility in future performance which may concern investors.

What does Orion Energy Systems specialize in?

Orion Energy Systems specializes in energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, and maintenance services solutions.

Where is Orion showcasing its products?

Orion is showcasing its products at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas from May 6th to May 8th.

What recent projects have Orion's ESCO partners been involved in?

Orion's ESCO partners have initiated several multi-site energy-efficient LED retrofit projects across over 450 facilities in North America.

How long has Orion been manufacturing products in the U.S.?

Orion has been manufacturing lighting products in the United States for over 26 years, primarily from its Manitowoc, WI facility.

What is Orion’s commitment to sustainability?

Orion is dedicated to providing clean tech solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance business performance sustainably and responsibly.

LAS VEGAS and MANITOWOC, Wis., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orion Energy Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: OESX) (



Orion Lighting



), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle charging station and maintenance services solutions, today disclosed recent solid traction for its LED lighting products through Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) as well as U.S. Government agencies selecting Orion’s Buy American Act (BAA) Compliant LED lighting products.





Orion is showcasing many of its US manufactured LED lighting products and highlighting its flexible supply chain and ability to meet customer needs at





LightFair 2025





in Las Vegas, today, Tuesday, May 6



th



through Thursday, May 8th (Booth #1811).







ESCO Partners Select Orion’s Industry Leading Energy-Efficient LED Lighting







Several of Orion’s ESCO partners have recently selected Orion products for their customers’ multi-site energy efficient LED retrofit lighting projects, including over 450 facilities throughout North America over the next several years. Orion delivers some of the highest quality and most energy-efficient LED lighting products available on the marketplace, enabling its ESCO partners to deliver a compelling ROI to their end customers. Orion’s quality products, customer service and short lead times help its partners achieve success with their customers.





Recent ESCO partner led projects include:







A 400-site project for a national bank over 3-4 years has recently commenced, with total revenue potential of $2M-$3M.



A large multinational logistics company has commenced work on 10+ sites to date in US and Canada, with another 40-50 sites slated over the next two years. Total revenue potential is $4M-$5M.



Work is just commencing for a large cabinet manufacturer with 4 to 5 large facilities and total product revenue potential over $1m.



Farm and Ranch focused retailer with over 50 locations commenced LED retrofits with a long-term Orion ESCO partner with estimated FY’26 revenues in excess of $1M.









U.S. Government Agencies Select Orion BAA Products and Electrical Services For 20+ Facilities Over Several Years







Orion has proudly manufactured lighting products in the United States for over 26 years and offers a wide assortment of BAA-compliant LED lighting fixtures that we proudly manufacture in our Manitowoc, WI facility.





Recent government agency projects include:







Orion has commenced LED lighting and electrical infrastructure improvement projects in 3 U.S. Government Agency facilities. The 3 projects are expected to exceed $4M in total revenue and to be completed in Orion’s current fiscal year.



Orion has also commenced work on LED retrofits as well as new construction LED lighting projects for over 20 facilities for a US Government Agency. Total revenue potential is over $3M with most to be completed in Orion’s current fiscal year.







Sally Washlow, CEO commented, “Orion is well positioned with a diversified line of high-quality, energy efficient LED lighting solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. Our focus is on excellent design, industry leading energy efficiency and high-quality domestic manufacturing to deliver the most compelling customer experience and return on investment.





“We expect growth in key product SKUs in the current environment and are excited to highlight our high-quality lineup of US-manufactured products that are available with modest lead times and largely sheltered from the current tariff environment. As always, we remain committed to making products here in Wisconsin and proud of our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation.”







About Orion Energy Systems



(



www.orionlighting.com



)





Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.





Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at



www.orionlighting.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at



http://www.sec.gov



or at



http://investor.oriones.com/



in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







