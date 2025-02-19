Orion Energy Systems Initiates $3 Million LED Lighting Installation Project for Federal Government Agency

Orion Energy Systems has begun a $3 million LED installation project for a federal agency, enhancing energy efficiency and infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. announced that it has begun an on-site installation of LED lighting for a federal agency, with purchase orders totaling about $3 million to date. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of Orion's fiscal year 2026 and includes the installation of BAA-compliant LED retrofit systems and upgrades to the facility's electrical infrastructure in the Southeastern U.S. This initiative aims to enhance energy efficiency and support modernization efforts. CEO Mike Jenkins highlighted the company's long-standing relationship with the federal entity and their commitment to providing energy-efficient solutions. The project follows Orion's ongoing work with government clients, including a significant lighting retrofit project for the Department of Defense in Europe.

Potential Positives

Orion Energy Systems has secured approximately $3 million in purchase orders for a federal government agency project, highlighting its strong relationships and growth potential in the government sector.

The project involves the installation of Buy American Act-compliant LED lighting systems, showcasing Orion’s commitment to adhering to federal regulations and supporting domestic manufacturing.

Completion of the project is expected in the first half of Orion’s FY’26, indicating future revenue recognition and potential for continued engagement with government contracts.

This initiative builds on a successful history of working with government entities, including a significant $9.6 million LED retrofit project for the Department of Defense, suggesting a reliable track record in the public sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which are inherently speculative and come with multiple risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the actual outcomes of the project.

The lack of detailed financial projections or milestones related to this project may signal uncertainty about the project's profitability or viability.

The company's reliance on government contracts may expose it to risks related to changes in government spending policies or shifts in federal priorities.

FAQ

What is the recent project announced by Orion Energy Systems?

Orion has started on-site LED lighting installation for a federal government agency, totaling approximately $3 million in purchase orders to date.

When is the Orion project expected to be completed?

The project is anticipated to be completed in the first half of Orion’s FY’26.

What solutions is Orion providing in this project?

Orion is providing a turnkey solution, including BAA-compliant LED lighting retrofit systems and significant upgrades to the facility’s electrical infrastructure.

What has been Orion's history with government contracts?

Orion has a 20+ year relationship with this federal entity and has previously worked on projects like a $9.6 million retrofit for the Department of Defense.

How does Orion contribute to sustainability?

Orion focuses on energy-efficient solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance business performance through clean tech innovations like LED lighting and EV charging stations.

$OESX Insider Trading Activity

$OESX insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,200

ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,298

$OESX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $OESX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) (





Orion Lighting





), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and maintenance services announced today that it has commenced on-site LED lighting installation for a federal government agency. Project purchase orders to date total approximately $3 million, with future potential for an expanded project scope. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of Orion’s FY’26.





Orion is providing a turnkey solution for a facility in the Southeastern United States, including the installation of Buy American Act (BAA)-compliant LED lighting retrofit systems, significant upgrades to the facility’s electrical infrastructure, and project management services. This project will greatly enhance the facility’s energy efficiency and achieve their modernization initiatives.





“We are proud to build upon our longstanding 20+ year relationship working with this Federal entity to improve the energy efficiency of their facilities,” stated Mike Jenkins, CEO of Orion. “This project builds on our long-standing work in the government sector, providing energy-efficient solutions that enhance workplace environments and safety. Our team is excited to contribute to the facility’s extensive remodel by delivering top-tier, BAA-compliant LED lighting systems and critical infrastructure upgrades.”





This contract follows Orion’s continued service to government entities, including a $9.6 million LED lighting retrofit project in Europe for the Department of Defense.







