Markets
OESX

Orion Energy To Implement 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

August 19, 2025 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) will enact a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock effective at 12:01 a.m. CT on August 22, 2025. The stock will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "OESX" on a split-adjusted basis.

The move is designed to boost the company's share price above Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid threshold. Orion has filed the necessary amendment with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

The reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding shares from about 35.2 million to 3.5 million, while authorized shares will fall from 200 million to 20 million. Shareholder ownership percentages will remain unchanged except for fractional shares, which will be paid out in cash.

All outstanding equity awards and securities convertible into common stock will be adjusted proportionally. Equiniti Trust Company, the transfer agent, will manage the exchange process, automatically crediting accounts for shares held in street name or book-entry form and providing instructions for holders of physical certificates.

Tuesday, OESX closed at $0.6304, up 1.64%, and rose further after hours to $0.6398, a gain of 1.49% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OESX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.