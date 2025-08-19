Orion Energy To Implement 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) will enact a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock effective at 12:01 a.m. CT on August 22, 2025. The stock will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "OESX" on a split-adjusted basis.

The move is designed to boost the company's share price above Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid threshold. Orion has filed the necessary amendment with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

The reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding shares from about 35.2 million to 3.5 million, while authorized shares will fall from 200 million to 20 million. Shareholder ownership percentages will remain unchanged except for fractional shares, which will be paid out in cash.

All outstanding equity awards and securities convertible into common stock will be adjusted proportionally. Equiniti Trust Company, the transfer agent, will manage the exchange process, automatically crediting accounts for shares held in street name or book-entry form and providing instructions for holders of physical certificates.

Tuesday, OESX closed at $0.6304, up 1.64%, and rose further after hours to $0.6398, a gain of 1.49% on the NasdaqCM.

