News & Insights

Markets
ORGN

Origin Materials Begins PET Cap Commercial Production

February 20, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), a US-based technology company announced a groundbreaking milestone on Thursday, launching commercial production of PET caps at its Reed City, Michigan facility for the first time.

Compliant with PCO 1881 standards, these PET caps are set to revolutionize packaging by delivering enhanced performance and true recycling circularity. Origin's technology platform extends beyond the 1881 format, offering improved sustainability and functionality across a wide range of packaging solutions.

Origin CEO and Co-Founder John Bissell highlighted the successful commercial production of PET closures as a major achievement. The first CapFormer System at the Michigan facility is performing as expected and is projected to produce hundreds of millions of PET caps annually.

Bissell emphasized ongoing advancements in technology and manufacturing to enhance future production rates and cost efficiency, positioning Origin to tap into the $65 billion closures market.

Bissell noted strong market demand for the company's PET caps, with multiple signed MOUs and a growing pipeline of potential customers. He expects to announce additional agreements soon. Bissell also praised the Michigan manufacturing team and partners at Reed City Group, highlighting plans to gradually scale production on the first CapFormer line while concurrently manufacturing and testing additional systems. More CapFormer lines are set to come online throughout 2025.

ORGN is currently trading at $1.035 or 24.3061% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.