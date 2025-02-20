Origin Materials Begins PET Cap Commercial Production

(RTTNews) - Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), a US-based technology company announced a groundbreaking milestone on Thursday, launching commercial production of PET caps at its Reed City, Michigan facility for the first time.

Compliant with PCO 1881 standards, these PET caps are set to revolutionize packaging by delivering enhanced performance and true recycling circularity. Origin's technology platform extends beyond the 1881 format, offering improved sustainability and functionality across a wide range of packaging solutions.

Origin CEO and Co-Founder John Bissell highlighted the successful commercial production of PET closures as a major achievement. The first CapFormer System at the Michigan facility is performing as expected and is projected to produce hundreds of millions of PET caps annually.

Bissell emphasized ongoing advancements in technology and manufacturing to enhance future production rates and cost efficiency, positioning Origin to tap into the $65 billion closures market.

Bissell noted strong market demand for the company's PET caps, with multiple signed MOUs and a growing pipeline of potential customers. He expects to announce additional agreements soon. Bissell also praised the Michigan manufacturing team and partners at Reed City Group, highlighting plans to gradually scale production on the first CapFormer line while concurrently manufacturing and testing additional systems. More CapFormer lines are set to come online throughout 2025.

