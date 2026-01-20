Markets

Origin Energy To Extend Eraring Power Station Operations Until April 2029

January 20, 2026 — 12:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Ltd. (OGFGY, ORG.AX) announced on Tuesday that it has advised the Australian Energy Market Operator that it will extend operations at its four-unit Eraring Power Station from August 19, 2027, to April 30, 2029, to support energy supply in New South Wales during the energy transition.

The company said the extension reduces risks to system security identified by AEMO and allows Eraring to continue providing reliable power to households and businesses, as new transmission, renewable and storage projects are delivered.

The company does not plan any further major maintenance overhauls ahead of the plant's April 2029 retirement.

The company also said the decision is not expected to affect its 2030 emissions reduction targets or its net-zero ambition by 2050 and is consistent with an agreement reached with the NSW Government in May 2024.

The Eraring site will remain part of the National Electricity Market beyond 2029, supported by the staged rollout of the 700MW/3,160MWh Eraring Battery.

Origin Energy is 2.62% higher at AUD 11.34 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.