Origin Bancorp (OBK) Price Target Increased by 13.15% to 49.16

The average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) has been revised to $49.16 / share. This is an increase of 13.15% from the prior estimate of $43.45 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of $44.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBK is 0.12%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 23,802K shares. The put/call ratio of OBK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,129K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 951K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 10.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 948K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 4.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 740K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 52.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.