Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $29.52 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $14.27 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $86.69 million from $78.35 million last year.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.52 Mln. vs. $14.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $86.69 Mln vs. $78.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.