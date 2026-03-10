Orica Projects H1 EBIT To Be Slightly Higher

Markets
(RTTNews) - Orica (ORI.AX) said the momentum that supported strong performance in 2025 has continued in the first five months of fiscal 2026. For the first half, EBIT is expected to be slightly higher than the half year prior corresponding period. The company said the previously announced on-market share buy-back is substantially complete.

Orica Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Gandhi said: "Whilst market conditions remain dynamic, we're confident in the strong fundamentals of our business and our ability to continue to execute our strategy."

Orica said it is currently not experiencing immediate constraints related to the conflict in the Middle East. The company noted that there may be future impacts to energy or raw material costs and will work to mitigate potential impacts by leveraging global manufacturing and supply network.

Orica will announce half year results on 7 May 2026.

Orica shares are trading at A$20.92, down 3.42%.

