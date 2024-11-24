News & Insights

Stocks

Orica Limited Director Increases Shareholding

November 24, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orica Limited (AU:ORI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orica Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi, reflecting the vesting and conversion of performance rights into ordinary shares. As a result, Gandhi’s holding now includes 472,970 ordinary shares, highlighting a significant increase in his stake. This move underlines the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ORI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCLDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.