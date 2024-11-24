Orica Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Orica Limited (AU:ORI) has released an update.
Orica Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi, reflecting the vesting and conversion of performance rights into ordinary shares. As a result, Gandhi’s holding now includes 472,970 ordinary shares, highlighting a significant increase in his stake. This move underlines the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.
