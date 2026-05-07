Orica H1 Loss Narrows; Raises Dividend

(RTTNews) - Orica Limited (ORI.AX) reported lower loss for the first half, despite a marginal decline in revenue.

Net loss after tax narrowed to $0.6 million, compared with a loss of $89.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

The company posted a net profit of $283.1 million before individually significant items, 8% up from $263 million a year earlier. Earnings per share, pre- significant items was 60.7 cents, up 6.7 cents from last year.

EBIT rose 5% to $512 million from $488.1 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 4% to $761.4 million.

Sales revenue edged down 1% to $3.884 billion from $3.941 billion previously.

The board declared an unfranked interim dividend of 28.5 cents per share, up 3.5 cents from the prior year. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.