ORGO Sales Drop 23%

Key Points GAAP revenue declined 22% year over year for the first six months of 2025, missed revenue estimates for Q2 2025 (GAAP), mainly due to Advanced Wound Care net product revenue (GAAP) declined 25% compared to Q2 2024.

GAAP earnings per share exceeded expectations for Q2 2025 because of tight cost controls and reduced one-time expenses.

Signaling confidence in second-half recovery despite continued cash burn.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), a regenerative medicine company specializing in advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine products, reported Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The standout news: GAAP revenue was $100.8 million for Q2 2025, missing analyst estimates of $103.4 million (GAAP). However, On a GAAP basis, earnings per share were $0.10 in Q2 2025, substantially exceeding expectations. The quarter showed steep declines in the core wound care business, with net product revenue from Advanced Wound Care products decreasing 25% year-over-year, offset partially by strict cost management that resulted in a narrower GAAP net loss than last year. Overall, the quarter was marked by top-line weakness but clear progress in expense reduction and operational focus during a period of regulatory uncertainty.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) N/A $(0.05) $0.21 (–) Revenue $100.8 million $103.4 million $130.2 million (22.6%) Adjusted EBITDA $(3.6) million $15.6 million -123.1% Revenue – Advanced Wound Care $92.7 million $123.2 million (24.8%) Revenue – Surgical & Sports Medicine $8.1 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Organogenesis focuses on developing and marketing advanced therapies to treat severe wounds and injuries. The company’s primary markets are advanced wound care -- which covers products like bioengineered skin tissues and wound matrices for difficult-to-heal wounds -- and surgical and sports medicine, which offers products used in surgery and joint injuries.

In recent years, Organogenesis has concentrated on three main priorities. First is growing its product development pipeline, with advanced products like ReNu (a biologic injection for knee osteoarthritis) and further development of core brands such as Apligraf and Dermagraft. The second focus is adapting quickly to regulatory and reimbursement shifts -- especially those from Medicare. Lastly, Organogenesis aims to expand its reach both geographically and through partnerships, using its broad product portfolio to bolster customer engagement and access markets outside the United States. Strong financial management, including a $130.0 million preferred stock raise in November 2024, is also a key ingredient in supporting these efforts and managing periods of pressure.

Quarterly Developments and Operations

The three months ending June 2025 saw a steep revenue contraction across Organogenesis’s primary business lines, with Advanced Wound Care net product revenue declining 25% and total net product revenue declining 23% year-over-year (GAAP). The advanced wound care segment, which includes bioengineered skin tissue, biosynthetic wound matrices, and related cellular therapies, experienced a 25% drop in GAAP revenue compared to Q2 2024. This decline was driven by disruption among customers, uncertainty around Medicare reimbursement, and delays getting key products like PuraPly AM back onto hospital or clinical “formularies” -- the preferred lists of products approved for use and insurance coverage.

Surgical and sports medicine revenue, which encompasses products to aid recovery from joint injury and surgery, increased year over year. That part of the business rose 16% from the prior year’s Q2 but its significant growth was on a much smaller dollar base compared to the wound care portfolio. Overall, the top-line result (GAAP net product revenue) fell short of expectations and underscored the outsized impact of reimbursement policy delays and recalibrating customer behavior.

Gross margin declined as revenue fell. Gross margin, the percentage of revenue left after covering direct production costs, slipped five percentage points year over year (GAAP) on the back of lower sales and a negative mix shift. Expiry-related write-downs of inventory, primarily for short shelf-life living tissue products, also hurt profits. However, operating expenses dropped sharply -- down 21% from the prior year. Notably, research and development costs declined 33% compared to Q2 2024 as trial timelines shifted, and impairment charges for expired or written-down assets were much lower than last year, with GAAP impairment and write-down expenses of $1.7 million compared to $22.8 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted metrics revealed core challenges. Adjusted EBITDA -- which strips out non-cash and exceptional items to give a clearer picture of repeatable operations -- fell to $(3.6) million, from a $15.6 million profit in Q2 2024. This swing underscores the difficult operating environment. Despite the negative results, management’s success in reducing costs, handling cash prudently, and narrowing the company’s net loss (GAAP) from $17.0 million to $9.4 million demonstrated an effort to stabilize performance during a major transition.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

For FY2025, management reaffirmed its previous financial outlook despite the period’s declines. It guided for full-year net product revenue in the range of $480.0 million to $510.0 million, which translates to flat to 6% growth over last year. Within this, Advanced Wound Care revenue (GAAP) is expected at $450 million to $475 million, while Surgical and Sports Medicine net product revenue could reach $30.0 million to $35.0 million -- signaling continued double-digit growth. Guidance assumes a stabilization in customer behavior and a return of key products to hospital and clinic formularies, especially in the second half.

Management projected GAAP net income (loss) ranging from $(6.4) million to $16.4 million for FY2025, and Adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million to $61.9 million. These forecasts imply a strong rebound in the second half of the year. However, significant risks remain. Persistent top-line declines, ongoing cash burn, and heavy reliance on upcoming Medicare policy changes all pose potential challenges. Leadership did not announce a dividend, though a continued aggressive cost-cutting approach is evident. Investors should follow trends in wound care revenue, cash flow, and the pace of pipeline progress -- particularly in products like ReNu and FortiShield -- as leading indicators of stabilization in coming quarters. Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

