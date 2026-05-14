Organon (OGN) Price Target Increased by 25.58% to 11.02

The average one-year price target for Organon (NYSE:OGN) has been revised to $11.02 / share. This is an increase of 25.58% from the prior estimate of $8.77 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.42% from the latest reported closing price of $13.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an decrease of 252 owner(s) or 28.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.03%, an increase of 56.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 232,571K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,846K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,737K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,571K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 51.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,260K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,882K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,502K shares , representing a decrease of 38.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 49.39% over the last quarter.

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