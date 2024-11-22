News & Insights

Organogenesis expands manufacturing capacity to support future growth

November 22, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Organogenesis (ORGO) Holdings announced plans to expand manufacturing capacity with a long-term lease for a 122,000-square foot state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility located at 100 Technology Way in Smithfield, Rhode Island. “We are pleased to join the Rhode Island life sciences community as we expand our New England manufacturing capacity to support future growth,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of the Board. “We look forward to strengthening our industry-leading portfolio with this world class biomanufacturing facility.” The company will continue to operate its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Canton, Mass., as well as additional operations in Norwood, Mass., Birmingham, Ala., San Diego, Calif., St. Petersburg, Fla., and Reinach, Switzerland. The Rhode Island lease is contingent upon anticipated state and local tax incentives.

