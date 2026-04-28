BioTech
ORGO

Organogenesis Completed Rolling BLA Submission For ReNu For Knee Osteoarthritis

April 28, 2026 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has completed its rolling BLA submission to the U.S. FDA for ReNu, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft being developed for the management of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis (OA). The company said the filing marks a major regulatory milestone for a therapy aimed at millions of patients living with chronic knee pain.

The rolling submission began in December 2025 with non-clinical modules and is now complete following the submission of clinical and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) components. Organogenesis noted that it looks forward to continued engagement with the FDA during the review process.

Knee OA affects an estimated 31.1 million Americans, a number projected to rise to 34.4 million by 2027, and is one of the leading causes of disability and reduced quality of life. Many patients ultimately progress to total knee replacement when other treatment options no longer provide relief.

ReNu contains amniotic fluid cells and micronized amniotic membrane, offering cellular, growth factor, and extracellular matrix components.

The therapy has been evaluated in three large randomized controlled trials involving more than 1,300 patients and previously received FDA RMAT designation for knee OA in 2021. It was also commercially available for about six years under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act.

Organogenesis said it remains confident in its regulatory progress and will continue working closely with the FDA as the agency reviews the application.

ORGO has traded between $2.21 and $7.07 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $2.40, up 0.42%. During overnight trading, the stock was at $2.44, up 1.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.