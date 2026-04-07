Organogenesis Advances PuraPly AM, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) announced it has completed a randomized controlled trial evaluating PuraPly AM in the management of non-healing diabetic foot ulcers.

The randomized controlled trial (RCT) of PuraPly AM plus standard of care (SOC) versus SOC alone in the management of non-healing diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in wound healing compared to standard care.

PuraPly AM is a patent-protected product differentiated among skin substitutes by combining a native, cross-linked collagen matrix with polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB) antimicrobial. This dual mechanism helps manage bioburden within the product while supporting healing. Importantly, Organogenesis noted that this success supports advancement into two large Phase 3 trials, reinforcing its role in advanced wound management and supporting broader adoption in clinical practice.

In other news, Organogenesis announced that it will report first-quarter fiscal year 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

When the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results in February, it projected total net revenue for 2026 to range between $350 million and $420 million, reflecting a decline of approximately 25% to 38% compared with $564.2 million in net revenue for the full year 2025.

ORGO has traded between $2.21 and $7.07 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.44. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.79, up 25%.

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