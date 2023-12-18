Organigram Appoints Greg Guyatt As CFO

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), a cannabis company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Greg Guyatt as its chief financial officer, effective January 8, 2024.

Guyatt succeeds interim CFO Paolo De Luca, who stepped in after the departure of Derrick West in November.

Greg Guyatt has over 25 years of international public company and private equity-backed company experience. He was the CFO of Phoena before becoming its CEO in 2020.

In pre-market activity, Organigram shares are trading at $1.36, up 2.26% on the Nasdaq.

